In surprise move, CFPB appeals judgment against CashCall slashed by judge

The CFPB filed documents saying it plans to ask the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a recent decision in which a federal judge ordered CashCall to pay a fine of $10.3 million for issuing loans with illegally high interest rates. That judgment, handed down in January, was seen as a win for CashCall and as something of a rebuke to the CFPB, which had asked for penalties and restitution of $287 million.