Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure is constitutional, appeals court rules in a blow to agency's opponents

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure is constitutional in a blow to opponents of the independent watchdog agency created in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Congress acted appropriately in mandating that the bureau's single director, who serves a five-year term after being nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, can only be removed by the president for inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office, according to the 7-3 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
"Congress's decision to establish an agency led by a Director removable only for cause is a valid exercise of its Article I legislative power," Judge Cornelia T.L. Pillard wrote for the majority in the 250-page ruling.
"We find no reason in constitutional precedent, history, or principle to invalidate the CFPB's independence," said Pillard, who was nominated to the court by former President Obama.
The decision reverses a 2-1 ruling in 2016 by a three-judge panel of the court that found that bureau's structure violated the Constitution's separation of powers because it limited the president's authority.
That earlier ruling said the solution was to strike down the law's "for cause" provision, meaning that the president could remove the consumer bureau's director for any reason, as with other executive branch appointees.
The bureau appealed the ruling to the full court with the backing of the Obama administration, which had strongly supported the agency. Most Republicans have criticized the bureau as wielding too much authority over credit cards and other consumer financial products and for not having full congressional oversight.
The case was brought by PHH Corp., a New Jersey mortgage services company, which had challenged the bureau's authority after being fined $109 million in 2015 for alleged mortgage kickbacks.
After President Trump's election, the Justice Department reversed its position and told the full court that the president should be able to fire the bureau's director at will.
The Trump administration is likely to appeal the latest ruling to the Supreme Court.
A bureau spokesperson said officials were analyzing the decision. A White House spokesman referred a request for comment to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond.
Despite the Trump administration's position, Trump did not fire Richard Cordray, the Obama appointee who was the bureau's first director. Several Republican lawmakers urged Trump to fire Cordray in the wake of the the 2016 three-judge panel ruling.
However, Cordray resigned in November, several months before his term ended, triggering another legal battle over the acting leadership of the bureau.
Trump appointed Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director and an outspoken bureau opponent, to be the agency's acting chief under the Federal Vacancies Act of 1998.
In a last-minute move before his resignation, Cordray had appointed Leandra English, his chief of staff, to deputy director. Cordray said she would be the acting director under a provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that created the bureau.
English filed suit to be installed as the rightful acting director, but her requests for a temporary restraining order and then a preliminary injunction were rejected by Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
English is appealing the denial of the restraining order by Kelly, a Trump appointee.
Cordray, a Democrat running for governor of Ohio, said Wednesday's ruling that the bureau's structure is constitutional was historic and may be "soon on its way to the Supreme Court."
The court's decision "is all about maintaining independent law enforcement free from politics," he said on Twitter.
"We fought this case against the naysayers and the critics, the financial industry and the Congress, as well as the Administration, which changed sides to oppose the independence of this new people's agency," Cordray tweeted. "We were right to do so."
Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera
UPDATES:
9:20 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details about the ruling and reaction from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and former director Richard Cordray.
This article originally was published at 8:20 a.m.