Under Trump, payday lenders and consumer protection agency exhibit cozier relationship

World Acceptance had been under investigation by the CFPB for three years over its lending practices after ProPublica published an examination of the company's lending tactics, finding evidence that the company repeatedly trapped its customers in debts they could not repay and charged them interest rates higher than what they disclosed when the customers took out the loan. The bureau has said the decision to drop its investigation into World Acceptance was made by career staff, and not by Mulvaney or any other political appointee.