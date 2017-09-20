Republican report accuses consumer watchdog of going easy on Wells Fargo

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could have fined Wells Fargo & Co. more than $10 billion for its illegal sales practices but instead settled for $100 million, according to the agency's internal documents released by congressional Republicans this week.

The CFPB also had evidence that the bank's sales problems went back to at least 2006, far earlier than what Wells Fargo originally admitted.

The documents were released as part of a report issued by the staff of the House Financial Services Committee chairman, Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas).

Hensarling is a critic of the CFPB who, along with other House Republicans, has called for the firing of CFPB Director Richard Cordray — who was appointed by President Obama — as well as for new laws to curtail the agency's authority over the financial services industry.

Wells Fargo was fined last year after regulators found that thousands of its employees tried to meet onerous sales goals by opening as many as 2 million checking, savings and credit card accounts in customers’ names without those customers’ knowledge or consent. In many cases, that cost customers in the form of fees or damage to their credit.

The sales practices at the San Francisco-based bank were first reported by the Los Angeles Times.