China plans tariffs on $3 billion of U.S. imports, including California specialties

China announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on $3 billion of imports from the United States — including fruit and wine, which are California specialties — after President Trump's move to order levies on Chinese goods sent markets plunging.
China plans to take legal action against the United States under the World Trade Organization framework, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement Friday. It plans a 25% tariff on U.S. pork imports and 15% tariffs on American steel pipes, fruit and wine, the statement said.
In the statement, China urged the United States to resolve the trade dispute via dialogue.
Trump earlier instructed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to levy tariffs on at least $50 billion in Chinese imports. Within 15 days, the U.S. trade representative is to come up with a proposed list of products that will face higher tariffs.