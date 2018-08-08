Trade war: China retaliates, announcing tariffs on more U.S. goods will start Aug. 23

China confirmed Wednesday that it will impose additional 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of imports from the United States starting Aug. 23, matching an earlier move from Washington. It’s another escalation in the trade war between the two nations.
The U.S. decision to levy 25% tariffs on the same value of Chinese goods is “very unreasonable,” and China will have to retaliate to protect its rightful interests and the multilateral trading system, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
The tit-for-tat tariffs are poised to surge even higher, with the U.S. considering imposing 10% duties on a further $200 billion in Chinese imports that it may raise to 25% after a comment period ends Sept. 6. Should the U.S. proceed with those tariffs, China is ready to slap duties on an additional $60 billion worth of American goods.
The situation is “not yet past the point of no return, but edging closer,” Wang Tao, head of China economic research at UBS AG in Hong Kong, said in a note before the latest announcement. “The risk is if the U.S. administration’s gamble to strong-arm China into giving into all U.S. demands without some U.S. compromise only leads to successive rounds of higher & higher U.S. tariff impositions.”
President Trump has suggested he may tax effectively all imports of Chinese goods, which totaled more than $500 billion last year. Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe warned Wednesday that escalation of the dispute could be “very damaging for the world economy.”
China’s exports grew faster than expected in July while imports surged, showing that, for now, both domestic and international demand continue to shrug off the uncertainty of the trade conflict. The world’s largest exporter, China is still benefiting from robust global demand even as increasing tensions with the U.S. weigh on the outlook.
The U.S. announced this week that its own tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods would start Aug. 23. The Chinese list covers items including coal, oil, chemicals and some medical equipment. The U.S. levied 25% duties on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods July 6, prompting swift in-kind retaliation from Beijing.