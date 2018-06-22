White House split over hard-line stance on trade war with China

The latest round shows stiffening positions and Trump’s push to heighten downside risks in order to win more concessions in negotiations, according to Societe Generale SA economists Stephen Gallagher and Yao Wei. Such threats would hurt China’s economy more than the United States’, a reason the U.S. is willing to push harder, and ripple through value chains to Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore, they said in a note Friday. Multinational companies seeking access to China’s large market and cheaper factories would be hurt most.