Chinese investment in U.S. plunged last year, even before Trump threatened tariffs

Chinese investment in the U.S. plunged last year amid rising economic tensions between the two nations under the Trump administration.
Even before President Trump threatened a barrage of tariffs on Chinese goods, foreign direct investment by China into the U.S. dropped more than a third — to $29 billion in 2017 from $46 billion the previous year, according to a report released Tuesday by the nonprofit National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and research firm Rhodium Group.
The decline, which reversed nearly a decade of sharp growth, would have been steeper if not for $18 billion in Chinese acquisitions in the U.S. that were announced in 2016 but not completed until last year, the report said. The value of newly announced Chinese acquisitions in the U.S. last year dropped 90% compared with 2016, according to a second report by the organizations that focused on Chinese investment in the U.S. by congressional districts.
Still, last year China invested more than twice as much in the United States as the United States did in China. U.S. investment in China held basically steady in 2017, at $14 billion, compared with $13.8 billion the previous year, the report said.
The decline in Chinese investment in the U.S. represents a "new normal" reflecting a "more problematic political environment," the report said. That includes Beijing tightening controls on capital leaving the country to reduce over-leveraged private investment. It also includes tougher scrutiny by Washington, begun during the Obama administration, of the national security implications of Chinese acquisitions of U.S. companies.
"More broadly, the Trump administration is redefining the U.S.-China relationship by declaring China a 'rival power' and taking a more confrontative approach to trade and investment relations," the report said.
"The new U.S. strategy toward China seems to integrate economic interaction ... into the definition of national security more holistically than before. This new approach indicates that more confrontational measures in trade and direct investment are likely," the report said.
Trump has railed against the large trade deficit the U.S. has with China and accused the Asian superpower of unfair trade practices. In recent weeks, the tensions between the two countries have increased.
Last week, Trump threatened to slap tariffs on $100 billion worth of imported Chinese goods, on top of $50 billion worth of Chinese products announced earlier. China's Commerce Ministry responded with a promise to fight the new tariffs "at any cost" with a full slate of unspecified counter-measures.
In the report's foreword, Stephen A. Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said the findings come as "the past year has seen a ratcheting up of negative attitudes toward investment." The group promotes constructive relations between the two nations, and the report said more than 150,000 U.S. jobs are supported by Chinese investment.
Chinese investment in the U.S. in 2017 focused on coastal states. New York led the way with $11.7 billion in investment, including HNA Group's $10-billion purchase of CIT Group Inc.'s aircraft-leasing business, the report said. Virginia was second with $6.5 billion in direct Chinese investment and California ranked third at $4.7 billion.
California was the top location of U.S. investors pumping money into China, sending about $4.4 billion in direct investment to the nation last year, the report said.
