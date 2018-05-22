Trump and Chinese leaders are moving forward on deal to save ZTE

Trump has spent the past several months trying a variety of tactics with China to get that country to reduce its trade surplus with the United States. He has threatened to impose tariffs on a variety of Chinese products, a move that angered Chinese leaders and led to warnings of retaliation. But in the last 10 days he has tried to draw China into a broader trade agreement by expressing a willingness to free ZTE as part of a deal, even if it angered Republicans and Democrats who believe ZTE's behavior poses a national security risk.