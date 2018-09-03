Hard-pressed Chinese consumers are key to keeping the world's second-largest economy on track

Tourism is indeed holding up, with 71.3 million visits abroad made in the first half of this year, up 15% on the year. But getting a reading on the ups and downs of people’s readiness to spend in China is still not easy. There’s no closely watched monthly gauge of consumer sentiment as in the U.S., and high-frequency data like retail sales don’t cover the full range of spending in a modern economy, such as online shopping and services like travel, education and healthcare.