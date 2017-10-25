Google and Cisco partner on hybrid cloud platform

Google and Cisco will combine their strengths to offer a new hybrid cloud-computing service aimed at business customers.
The hybrid service will allow paying clients to manage, work on and secure applications across their corporate data centers and in the cloud.
Cisco and Google said in a statement Wednesday that the partnership would provide “cloud speed and scale, with enterprise-class security.”
The partnership allows Cisco to get a toehold in the cloud-computing market, where Google has been a strong player. In exchange, Google will be able to increase its credibility in the enterprise market, where Cisco has a huge presence, said Ed Anderson, research vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner.
“For Google, who is trying to build an enterprise presence for their cloud offering, this is an opportunity for them to partner with an organization that has deep presence, deep experience with enterprise accounts,” he said.
Early customers will get access to this option in the first part of 2018, with general rollout to follow later that year.
