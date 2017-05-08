Coach to buy Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury-goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers.

Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. Chief Executive Victor Luis said in a company news release Monday that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials."

Coach will pay $18.50 per share of Kate Spade & Company. That's a 9% premium to its Friday closing price of $16.97.

The boards of both New York companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the third quarter.

Kate Spade's stock surged more than 8% before the opening bell on Wall Street.

