U.S. consumer spending up just 0.1% despite income gain

Americans enjoyed a healthy increase in income last month but didn't spend much of the gain.

The Commerce Department said Friday that personal income rose 0.4% in May, up from a 0.3 increase in April. But consumer spending rose just 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in both March and April.

After-tax income rose 0.6%, the biggest gain since December 2012. The gap between the May increase in income and the increase in spending drove the U.S. savings rate to 5.5%, the highest since last September.

Economists monitor consumer spending closely because it accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

From January through March, consumer spending rose at a lackluster 1.1% annual pace, the slowest since the second quarter of 2013 and one reason the economy grew at an annual pace of just 1.4% for the first three months of 2017. Analysts have been expecting a pickup in consumer spending this quarter.

President Donald Trump has pledged to push annual economic growth past 3%, but most economists are skeptical given America's aging workforce and disappointing gains in productivity — output per hour worked.

The Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation fell 0.1% from April and rose 1.4% from a year earlier. That was the smallest annual increase since last November and fell below the Fed's 2% target. Still, the Fed is confident enough in the economy's health that it raised short-term interest rates this month and signaled that it expects another hike sometime this year.