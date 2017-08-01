Covered California premiums will rise 12.5%, and Anthem Blue Cross cuts coverage

Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year.

About 10% of people enrolled through Covered California will also have to look for a new plan, as Anthem Blue Cross plans to end its coverage in most of the state. State officials said Tuesday that Anthem will continue providing coverage only in Santa Clara County and parts of Northern California and the Central Valley.

The 12.5% average increase is slightly lower than last year, when premiums rose by more than 13%. Officials said that people who switch to the lowest-priced plans could see a rise of only about 3%.

Covered California provides coverage to about 1.5 million Californians, the majority of whom are eligible for subsidies to lower their premium costs under the Affordable Care Act.

The announcement comes at a time of extreme uncertainty about the future of the U.S. healthcare system. A Republican plan to unwind key pieces of the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — failed in the U.S. Senate last week, but President Trump has repeatedly urged lawmakers to keep working on it.

Those recent repeal efforts, and Trump’s suggestions that he will not enforce the mandate that requires all Americans to have insurance, could lower enrollment this year, experts say. Insurers across the country are likely worried that not enough people will sign up for insurance, or that only sick people will enroll and their costs will be too high, said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at Georgetown University Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

"The policy environment in Washington is so uncertain, and insurers have to set their prices to reflect that uncertainty," Corlette said.

She said she was surprised that California’s average rate increase wasn’t higher than 12.5%, given that insurers across the country have said they need to raise rates by at least 20% because of the uncertain future of the law.

Trump has threatened to end payments that insurance companies receive to hold down out-of-pocket costs for lower-income consumers.

If the payments to insurers are stopped, people who buy silver-tier plans will have to pay an extra surcharge of 12.4% of their premium on average, officials said Tuesday.

"A decision by the federal government is needed in the next few weeks,” said Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee.

Lee said that the overall rate increase for all shoppers would’ve been even lower if plans did not have to start paying a health insurance tax they’d been exempt from until now, which adds a 2.8% increase.

He also pointed out that all of the 11 health insurers currently offering plans on the exchange will continue to do so next year, even if in fewer markets. The number of companies offering plans varies from seven in Los Angeles County to only two in some rural counties like Fresno and Kings.

The average rate increases vary by region. An average 7% increase in San Francisco County compares with 13% in Los Angeles and 10% in Orange County.

Lee said that since the health law went into effect in 2014, the state’s uninsured rate has dropped from 17% to 7%, "even in the face of huge headwinds and uncertainty."

Insurance plans for next year will be available for purchase in California between Nov. 1 and Jan 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

