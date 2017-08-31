Planned ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain will swing you crazy fast at 172 feet in the air

Six Flags Magic Mountain plans to build a new ride for thrill seekers who have no fear of heights.

Shortly after the Valenica park launches its year-round schedule Jan. 1, it aims to open the world’s tallest pendulum ride: a 172-foot-tall attraction called CraZanity. The giant swinging disc will hold 40 riders and will reach speeds of 75 miles per hour.

This month, the park announced that it will be open every day of the year, up from the current operating schedule of 250 days annually.

Park executives said they have invested enough in the facility over the last few years to draw visitors throughout the year, not just during the summer and school breaks. The new schedule also makes it easier to attract foreign tourists who visit throughout the year.

The most recent addition at Magic Mountain was the park’s first “dark ride,” an indoor, 3-D interactive attraction starring DC superheroes and villains, called Justice League: Battle for Metropolis. It opened in July.

The pendulum ride, which is designed to create the feeling of weightlessness at 17 stories off the ground, will join the lineup of 19 stomach-churning roller coasters and other attractions at the park. The new ride is scheduled to begin operating in late spring of 2018.

“The new CraZanity is a mash up of craziness and insane fun, an experience different from anything else we have in our unparalleled thrill ride arsenal,” park President Bonnie Weber said.

The planned attraction would surpass the current record holder, a 147-foot-tall pendulum ride at a theme park called Tusenfryd in Norway.

