U.S. credit scores hit new high while household debt skyrockets

Fueling the rise is the fact that fewer consumers have truly horrible scores (those would be scores lower than 550) that could drag the average down. In the last year, the percentage of Americans with one or more collection accounts on their file has fallen to 23%, from 25.8%. Since payment history makes up 35% of a FICO score, the drop in delinquencies has more people moving up into the 650-to-699 range.