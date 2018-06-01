Add a zip line, and that aging cruise ship is ready to party on

As these ships approach their retirement ages, they also are used for the booze-cruise set, who care less about cabin décor than the number of free drinks included in their fares. The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has just two ships: one built in 1987 (for Carnival) and another built in 1991 (for Costa Cruises). The itineraries, which largely consist of two-night forays from West Palm Beach to Freeport in the Bahamas, start at $129 per person and include 10 free drinks.