Justice Department's effort to halt AT&T-Time Warner merger goes to trial as both sides spar over evidence

AT&T's lead attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, took aim Monday at thousands of pages of emails from AT&T employees that the Justice Department wants to submit as evidence of potential competitive harms of the deal. Petrocelli argued that the government was asserting too broad a view of what is considered a business record. As an example, he cited 18 documents produced by a lower level AT&T employee whom Petrocelli described as "one young man who just came out of business school."