Judge clears AT&T purchase of Time Warner, creating entertainment colossus

"We are pleased that, after conducting a full and fair trial on the merits, the court has categorically rejected the government's lawsuit to block our merger with Time Warner,” AT&T general counsel David McAtee said in a statement. “We thank the Court for its thorough and timely examination of the evidence ... and we look forward to closing the merger on or before June 20 so we can begin to give consumers video entertainment that is more affordable, mobile and innovative."