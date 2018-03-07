Mitú doubles down on TV with 'Browntown,' its first sketch comedy series targeting young Latinos

The company got its start in 2012 capturing snippets of the Latino experience in short Buzzfeed-like videos on various free platforms. Mitú viewers are probably familiar with Abuela, a gray-haired Cuban grandmother character who affectionately, and sometimes a little too insistently, offers her grandchildren food. Or Mama Rosa's segment, in which she explains or acts out Mexican stereotypes — like why growing up Mexican means you have to be wary of la chancla, an object that Mexican mother stereotypes commonly use to spank their kids. The site also links to stories and tweets featuring well-known Latino personalities, such as Gael Garcia Bernal's recent singing performance during the Oscar ceremony.