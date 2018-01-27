Saudi Arabia frees Prince Alwaleed and other billionaires held since November in graft crackdown

Alwaleed, the billionaire chairman of Riyadh's Kingdom Holding Co. who owns stakes in Citigroup Inc. and Twitter Inc., returned home on Saturday after reaching a settlement with authorities, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity. He will remain at the helm of his company, the official said, declining to provide the other terms of the deal. Waleed al-Ibrahim, head of a major media firm, and retail billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair were also freed after agreeing to deals, another government official said.