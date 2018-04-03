Spotify's non-IPO: Stock leaps from reference price, valuing the company at $28 billion

The streaming-music company skipped the traditional initial public offering process, instead choosing a route rarely taken by large, established companies. The stock was trading at $156.80 at 11:07 a.m. PDT, up 19% from the $132 reference price set by the New York Stock Exchange well before the price discovery process started. Although not an offer price, $132 was the threshold number set by the NYSE as the minimum for the process to begin.