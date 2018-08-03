Advertisement

Stocks edge higher after July jobs report

By Associated Press
Aug 03, 2018 | 7:30 AM
The Labor Department said in Friday's jobs report that U.S. employers added 157,000 jobs in July. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

U.S. stocks rose Friday morning following another solid jobs report, with retailers and technology companies leading the gains.

The Labor Department said that U.S. employers added 157,000 jobs in July.

China's government said it will place tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods if the Trump administration goes through with its plan to tax $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Investors also digested more corporate earnings.

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive surged 11.9% after raising its forecasts. Security software company Symantec dropped 12.2% on weak contract billings.

The S&P 500 added 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,829.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 25,344. The Nasdaq composite gained 8 points, or 0.1%, to 7,811.

