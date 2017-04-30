Tensions between Hollywood's writers and the major studios and networks have reached their highest levels in years, setting the stage for a possible walkout that could severely disrupt the film and TV industry. Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday night to give their leaders authority to call a strike after their contract expires May 1. Negotiations were expected to continue over the weekend amid signs that the two sides were making headway in talks. They have been at odds over several issues, including proposed cuts to the union's health plan and pay for shows streamed online. Writers previously walked off the job in 2007-2008 for 100 days.
Writers Guild of America and studios appear to make progress in negotiations as strike deadline looms
|David Ng
The Writers Guild of America and the major studios appeared Sunday to be moving closer toward a deal that would avert a strike, with the studios increasing their offers on several contentious issues, including the writers' health fund.
But no deal has been announced so far and a strike could still happen if both sides fail to reach an agreement by midnight Monday, when the writers’ current contract expires. A strike would affect nearly 13,000 film and TV writers and would cause widespread disruption in Hollywood.