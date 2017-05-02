Tensions between Hollywood's writers and the major studios and networks had reached their highest levels in years, setting the stage for a possible walkout that could severely disrupt the film and TV industry. Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly April 24 to give their leaders authority to call a strike after their contract expired May 1.
By the early hours of May 2, however, the sides had reached an agreement on a new contract to avert a strike. The contract provides increases to the union's health plan and improves pay for writers working on short-order TV series -- two chief areas of concern for the guild.
Hollywood is relieved after Writers Guild of America reaches deal and avoids a strike
|David Ng and Ryan Faughnder
The entertainment industry went back to work as usual on Tuesday after the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative deal in the early morning hours for a new contract with the major Hollywood studios.
Although the deal still has to be ratified by guild members, the possibility of a strike now sits squarely in the past, much to the relief of those in Hollywood who feared the specter of a work stoppage that would have had widespread impact throughout the business.