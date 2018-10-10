Justice Department approves $69-billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna

CVS Health Corp. and Aetna Inc. can go ahead with their $69-billion merger deal, the Justice Department said Wednesday, clearing the way for the creation of a healthcare giant with a hand in insurance, prescription-drug benefits and drugstores across the U.S.
A previously agreed-to sale of Aetna’s Medicare drug plans to another insurer resolved the antitrust enforcer’s concerns, the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the approval.
“The divestitures required here allow for the creation of an integrated pharmacy and health benefits company that has the potential to generate benefits by improving the quality and lowering the costs of the healthcare services that American consumers can obtain,” Makan Delrahim, the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said in the statement.
CVS has said the deal will enable a variety of new medical services to be brought into its retail stores, part of its shift from corner pharmacy chain to a hub for healthcare with thousands of locations around the country. It could also help steer Aetna customers into its stores to shop.
Aetna shares were up 1.1% to $206.04 at 10:46 a.m. in New York. CVS gained 0.9% to $80.19.
Aetna last month agreed to sell its Medicare prescription drug business to WellCare Health Plans Inc. to alleviate concerns that a takeover by CVS would otherwise harm competition among plans that sell pharmaceutical coverage to seniors.
Under the proposed settlement, Aetna will have to help WellCare run the business during the transition and give it the opportunity to hire key employees.
CVS’ acquisition of Aetna for about $69 billion in cash and stock is among the most significant healthcare mergers of the past decade, combining one of the top U.S. drugstore chains with the third-biggest health insurer. Along with its thousands of retail pharmacies, CVS manages drug benefits plans for employers and insurers.
Consolidation has risen in the healthcare industry among hospitals, drugmakers and insurers. Health insurer Cigna Corp. last month won antitrust clearance to buy pharmacy-benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co., combining two more major players in the health services sector. Both deals followed blocked attempts to merge with rival health insurers.