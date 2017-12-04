CVS shares slide and Aetna stock rises on news of merger deal

Shares of pharmacy chain giant CVS Health Corp. fell Monday morning as investors expressed uncertainty about its $69-billion deal to acquire health insurer Aetna Inc.
CVS stock was down 4.3% at $71.88 around 6:50 a.m. PST. Meanwhile, shares of Aetna were up 1% at $183.18.
The deal would combine the 9,700 drugstores and more than 1,000 walk-in health clinics operated by Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS with Aetna’s 22 million medical members. It’s the latest example of the increasing consolidation of the healthcare industry and, in CVS’ case, a way to help fend off the potential threat posed by Amazon.com Inc., which is looking to move into the pharmaceuticals business.
But the deal still needs approval from federal antitrust regulators. Earlier this year, Aetna dropped a $34-billion bid for rival insurer Humana after a federal judge blocked the deal on antitrust grounds.
At least one analyst said the CVS-Aetna merger should have a better chance of getting through because the two companies’ businesses have little overlap.
“We also believe that the Trump administration is more business-friendly” and that regulators may view a CVS-Aetna deal “as a way to continue to put pressure on manufacturers and drug prices,” David Larsen, an analyst at Leerink Partners, said in a recent note.
Still, the Justice Department recently sued to block AT&T Inc.'s plan to buy Time Warner Inc., which, like CVS and Aetna, would be a “vertical” combination because the firms are in largely different businesses.
Under the terms of the deal, Aetna would continue to be run by its existing management team and would operate as a standalone business in the combined company.
Times staff writer James F. Peltz contributed to this story.
