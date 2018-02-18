D.C. has given Elon Musk a permit to do a little digging for the Hyperloop

Musk has received backing from the White House Office of American Innovation, led by President Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), whose administration rolled out a welcome mat and provided a utility permit, though more permits are needed and no tunneling has begun. Maryland officials say the tunnel would run under Maryland Route 295. The Baltimore-Washington leg would be the initial stretch in the East Coast system.