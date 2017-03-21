Delta Air Lines move is the latest in carrier shuffle at LAX

If Los Angeles International Airport already feels like a confusing mess to navigate, you may want to stay clear in mid-May.

That is when Delta Air Lines will move its operations from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3, forcing 21 other carriers to relocate during what is expected to be a hectic five-day period.

Delta officials are describing the move, which starts May 12 and it expected to wrap up on May 17, as the biggest relocation operation in airport history. They say they are trying to minimize disruptions by getting the word out to travelers and transportation companies, beefing up staffing to direct lost passengers and conducting extensive planning for the massive logistical operation.

“It is a big thing,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s vice president of sales, western division. “It is unprecedented.”

The move is meant to give Delta Air Lines room to grow, adding seven extra gates and giving the carrier easier access to the airport’s international terminal and to Delta’s partners, including Aeromexico, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet.

The Atlanta-based carrier is investing $1.9 billion over the next four years to upgrade its two new terminals.

Delta’s move is just the latest in a series of terminal shuffles and renovation projects by several carriers at LAX, which has been expanding and upgrading to take advantage of the increasing demand for travel in and out of Los Angeles.

Although Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the nation’s busiest airport, more passengers begin and end their air trips at LAX than at any other airport in the United States.

Nearly 81 million passengers flew in and out of LAX in 2016, a 31% increase over 2011, according to airport statistics.

But more than sheer numbers are prompting airlines to invest in LAX. The airport also serves the lucrative L.A.-to-New York route that is favored by film, entertainment and business executives.

In addition, LAX is a burgeoning entry port for international visitors from Asia and Latin America.

In 2014, American Airlines, the busiest carrier at LAX, moved its operations out of Terminals 3 and 4 and into Terminals 4 and 6, to add extra gates and terminal space. The move also allowed passengers to connect by an underground tunnel, eliminating the need for travelers to leave the building to make a connection.

Subsequently, American moved out of Terminal 6 and currently operates out of Terminals 4 and 5.

Also in 2014, Southwest Airlines launched a $508-million renovation program at Terminal 1, creating a more spacious ticketing lobby, an automated baggage-check system, along with a new facade and seismic-retrofitting work.

Most of those investments were deducted from the lease fees the airlines pay the airport.

Delta’s upgrade project will begin next year, starting with overhauling the structure between Terminals 2 and 3 to hold a new check-in facility, a screening area and a VIP lounge called the Delta Sky Club. The lounge will include a “sky deck” — an outdoor patio with views of the runways. Eventually, Delta wants to tear down and rebuild Terminal 3 to meet modern seismic standards and to include a connection with the adjacent Tom Bradley International Terminal.

“Our goal here is to have the best terminal complex to have the best customer experience,” Goswami said.

One of the problems with Delta’s current location at LAX is that passengers connecting between a Delta flight and one of Delta’s airline partners must sometimes leave their arrival gate, walk out to the airport sidewalk and reenter at a connecting gate, which requires them to go through a security screening again.

“We need to have the connectivity to be seamless,” Goswami said.

The upcoming move to make way for Delta’s expansion project could cause significant confusion for travelers.

For Delta to move into Terminals 2 and 3, the following airlines must move out: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Avianca, Hainan Airlines, Hawaiian Air, Interjet, Qatar Airways, Sun Country, Thomas Cook, Volaris, WestJet, XL Airways France, Allegiant Air, Boutique Air, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Virgin America and Virgin Australia.

Delta will pick up the $60-million tab for the airlines’ relocation.

Aeromexico, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet, which are partnered with Delta, will remain in Terminals 2 and 3. On some days during the five-day move, Delta will operate out of four terminals, located on opposite sides of the airport.

Delta will try to keep the confusion to a minimum by employing extra workers to help direct passengers to the correct terminal and will add shuttle buses on the tarmac side of the terminals and on the public road to transfer passengers who arrive at the wrong gates.

The airline is also urging passengers to use Delta’s online app and check www.laxishappening.com to get the latest updates on the move.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

