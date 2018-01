Diet Coke gets a new look and new flavors as its sales shrink

Diet Coke is getting a makeover to try to invigorate the sugar-free soda's slumping sales.

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it's making its 12-ounce Diet Coke can taller and slimmer, updating the logo and offering the 35-year-old drink in four new flavors: mango, cherry, ginger lime and blood orange. The taste of the plain Diet Coke will stay the same, the Atlanta company said.

Diet Coke sales have fallen as more people switch to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavored fizzy water.

Coca-Cola said the new slim 12-ounce cans are the same ones used for its Dasani sparkling water. Diet Coke will still come in standard 12-ounce cans, as well as other sizes, such as bottles and mini-cans.

“We're maintaining the essence of Diet Coke while modernizing the brand to invite a new generation of drinkers to try it,” the company said in a post on its website.

Coca-Cola said the new flavors and look — with a different color vertical stripe for each flavor and red for plain — are aimed at appealing to millennials. The company spent two years on the makeover and tested more than 30 flavors before settling on the four.

The changes will show up in U.S. stores by the end of the month and in Canada in February. There's no plan to launch the makeover in other countries, but the company said other parts of the world are exploring ideas.

This isn’t the only recent change to Coca-Cola’s lineup of zero-calorie sodas. Last summer, the company stopped selling Coke Zero in the United States, replacing it with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.