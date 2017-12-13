These are the 21st Century Fox assets that Disney wants to buy

Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. If approved by regulators, the deal would create an entertainment powerhouse and transform the Hollywood landscape. Here is a breakdown of what Disney would acquire:
Enterprise value for the Fox assets: $67.9 billion
20th Century Fox Movie and Television Studio
- Valuation: $13.3 billion
- Movies: “Avatar,” original “Star Wars,” “Deadpool,” “X-Men,” “Ice Age,” “Ferdinand”
- Television shows: “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “This Is Us,” “Modern Family,” “Homeland,” “Empire,” “X-Files”
Fox Regional Sports Networks: 22 regional cable channels
- Valuation: $22.4 billion
- TV channels: Prime Ticket, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports San Diego, YES Network, among others
Domestic cable channels
- Valuation: $8.7 billion
- TV channels: FX and FXX, with such shows as “American Horror Story,” “Fargo” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia." National Geographic Channels have such shows as “Genius,” “The Long Road Home” and “Running Wild With Bear Grylls.”
Fox Networks Group International cable channels
- Valuation: $13.7 billion
- TV channels: Star India, headquartered in Mumbai, includes dozens of television channels in several languages, including in English and Hindi. Fox Networks Group distributes basic television channels in Mexico, Brazil and other parts of Latin America. The company also has been launching Spanish-language sports programming services throughout Latin America.
Hulu
- Valuation: $1.75 billion
- Other: Fox’s 30% stake, which would give Disney a controlling interest of 60%.
Sky
- Valuation: $8.8 billion
- Other: Fox owns 39% of Sky, the European satellite TV giant. Fox would like to increase its ownership stake to 100% next year if British regulators approve the transaction.
Sources: 21st Century Fox Annual Report; Guggenheim Securities