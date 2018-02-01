Disneyland chief Michael Colglazier is promoted to oversee parks in Asia

Michael Colglazier, who has been president of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim for the last five years, has been promoted to oversee Walt Disney Co.'s parks in Asia, a strategically vital segment of the company.
The promotion is significant because Disney has invested heavily in its Asia parks, with the opening in 2016 of a $5.5-billion park in Shanghai, where the media giant hopes to see a great deal of growth in its theme park attendance.
Walt Disney Co. also announced in 2016 plans to invest $1.4 billion to expand Hong Kong Disneyland, adding a "Frozen" themed land and a Marvel area to the 13-year-old park.
The new position is effective March 5.
Colglazier will be replaced at the Anaheim resort by Josh D'Amaro, a 20-year veteran of Disney, who most recently worked as senior vice president at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in charge of marketing strategy, sales and business development.
D'Amaro previously worked for eight years at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, overseeing several operations, including sales, marketing, finance and business planning.
Among his responsibilities will be the completion of Disneyland's $1-billion Star Wars land expansion, called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is scheduled to open next year.
Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, called the two men "the right leaders to bring our ambitious expansion plans to life during this period of unprecedented growth."
