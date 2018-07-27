Disneyland Resort workers approve contract that raises the minimum hourly wage to $15 by next year

The unions have collected enough signatures to place on the Nov. 6 ballot in Anaheim a measure that would require the Disneyland Resort and the other hospitality businesses that have accepted city subsidies to pay workers a minimum of $15 an hour starting Jan. 1, with salaries rising $1 an hour every Jan. 1 through 2022. Once the wage reaches $18 an hour, annual raises then would be tied to the cost of living.