Disneyland resort launches digital version of Fastpass, but it will cost you

Disneyland’s Fastpass system, the ride reservation system that the park invented in 1999, has moved into the digital age.

The Anaheim resort launched a digital version of the ride reservation system on Wednesday. It operates from the park’s smartphone app, and unlike the free reservation system that dispenses paper tickets from kiosks in the parks, the digital Maxpass costs $10 a day. The price includes unlimited downloads of photos shot by park photographers.

Disney officials say Maxpass was created to make it easier for guests to avoid the long waits on some of the most popular rides.

This year, the resort added Toy Story Mania in Disney California Adventure Park and Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland to the reservation system, bringing to 16 the number of attractions with Fastpass access.

Under the new system, guests can purchase the daily Maxpass when they buy their ticket online, or they can add it separately.

Once in the park, Maxpass users can use the app to reserve a time later in the day to visit one of the 16 rides. When the Maxpass users get to the ride, they can show the reservation on their smartphone screen and use the shorter Fastpass line to board the ride.

With few exceptions, guests cannot get a second Maxpass or Fastpass reservation until the start time of the first reservation. In other words, visitors won’t be able to stockpile ride reservations.

Visitors also can’t use the app to reserve a ride time until they actually go through the park turnstiles — so there won’t be any ability to get a jump on non-digital competitors for reservation times before the park opens.

Disney warns that the choice of rides available under the reservation system can change without notice, and the Maxpass fee is nonrefundable.

Walt Disney Co.’s parks and resorts business has been booming.

The company’s U.S. theme parks recently set second-quarter records for revenue and operating income.

Walt Disney Co. reported $2.4 billion in net income for that quarter, which ended April 1, an 11% increase over the same period in 2016. Disney's overall parks and resorts operation posted an operating income increase of $750 million, up 20%.

