Turning Disneyland into a winter wonderland takes more than pixie dust

Over the past few weeks, Carson and her crew have decorated the tree in a warehouse, adding 3,500 lights, 1,500 ornaments and 200 candles with flickering flame lights. This year, the decorating team decided to remove about a third of the branches to “make it look more real and not like a big cone,” she said. It is the biggest of 120 Christmas trees that will go up in the park and its three hotels.