Disneyland is adding 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' scenes to its Star Tours ride

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” doesn’t open in theaters until Dec. 15, but Disneyland visitors who board a vehicle on the Star Tours attraction will get an early glimpse of scenes from the film starting this week.

Disneyland will add scenes from the newest “Star Wars” movie to its Star Tours attractions Friday, the resort announced in a blog post.

The park said people on the flight simulator ride will be put in the middle of a battle on the planet of Crait, a mineral world that appears to have sharp gray cliffs. Another new scene for the ride is planned but has yet to be finalized.

It will not be the first time Disneyland has added new scenes to Star Tours to help promote a movie by Lucasfilm, which is owned by Walt Disney Co. The move is also expected to spark new interest in the 30-year-old ride.

In 2015, when Disneyland launched “Season of the Force,” Star Tours added scenes scenes featuring characters, spaceships and locations from 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” At the same time, Space Mountain was renamed Hyperspace Mountain and included scenes of X-Wing Starfighters and the Millennium Falcon.

Scenes from the upcoming Star Wars movie will also be added to the Star Tours attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Separately, the Disneyland Resort announced in a blog post that on Jan. 18, guests will be able to ride park attractions and listen to live music until 1 a.m. in an after-hours event dubbed Throwback Nite.

CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.

ALSO

'The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson will create a whole new trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies

New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer digs into Rey's past and it scares Luke