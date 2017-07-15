Disneyland reveals the name of its new Star Wars attraction: Galaxy's Edge

For several months, Star Wars fans have watched work crews and bulldozers move earth and erect structures on a 14-acre site on the northwest corner of Disneyland, anticipating the opening in two years of the new $1-billion section of the amusement park dedicated to Star Wars.

On Saturday, the eagerly anticipated attraction got a name, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

During D23, the Disney fan expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, the Walt Disney Co. unveiled the name of the Star Wars land and released the latest images and scale models of what will be the biggest construction project in the park in nearly 20 years.

New images and models of the expansion project depict a land with hoodoo-like rock formations, trees and earth-colored domed buildings. Several spaceships, including an X-Wing Starfighter and a TIE Fighter, can be seen stationed between the buildings in the model.

The expansion will include two new rides, but Disney officials have been stingy with details about them.

The only particulars released so far have been that one of the two rides in the expansion will let guests fly the Millennium Falcon in a simulated battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

To make room for the new expansion, Disney permanently closed Big Thunder Ranch in Frontierland, Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, Big Thunder Ranch petting zoo and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree.

The last time Disneyland closed several attractions for a major construction project was between 1995 and 1998, when the park overhauled Tomorrowland with several new attractions and a gold-and-brown paint scheme replacing the previous blue-and-white colors.

Since Disney purchased LucasFilm for $4 billion in 2012, the entertainment giant has increasingly incorporated Star Wars characters and scenes into the Disney theme parks.

In 2015, Disneyland revamped Space Mountain with Star Wars spaceships and characters, altering the name to Hyperspace Mountain. The Innoventions building that was once home to products of the future, was converted to a museum of “Star Wars” paraphernalia and merchandise. The Star Tours ride was updated to reflect “The Force Awakens,” with a cameo appearance from the film's star, John Boyega.

We’re happy to pull back the curtain and give you the first detailed look at the model of this new land, which will be on display this weekend at the 2017 D23 Expo. To read more, v ... We’re happy to pull back the curtain and give you the first detailed look at the model of this new land, which will be on display this weekend at the 2017 D23 Expo. To read more, v ... See more videos

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.