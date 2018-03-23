A coding school and Boys & Girls Clubs tackle tech's diversity problem: How do you make the industry less white?

InVision is one of three employers, along with Nike Inc. and MailChimp, trying to foster and hire a more diverse tech workforce through TalentPath, a new initiative from the coding school Treehouse and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America whose local chapters provide after-school programs to young people in diverse communities across the country. With the involvement of the clubs, Treehouse's founders hope to make more of a dent, albeit a small one, in tech's diversity problem than their earlier efforts did.