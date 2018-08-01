Three arrested in hacks that stole millions of account numbers from U.S. restaurant patrons

Three Ukrainian nationals have been arrested in the theft of more than 15 million credit and debit card numbers from point-of-sale terminals at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Arby’s and other retail and hospitality chains, federal authorities said Wednesday.
The three are alleged high-ranking members of an international hacking group known as FIN7 that gathered the numbers collected from more than 6,500 terminals at more than 3,600 separate business locations since 2015, according to the Justice Department.
“The naming of these FIN7 leaders marks a major step toward dismantling this sophisticated criminal enterprise,” said Jay S. Tabb Jr., special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle office.
Investigators have been conducting a long-running probe into the group. Companies that have previously publicly disclosed hacks attributable to FIN7 include such familiar chains as Chili’s, Red Robin and Jason’s Deli. Additional intrusions occurred abroad, including in Britain, Australia and France, the Justice Department said.
The group hacked companies by sending emails with malware-ridden Microsoft Word attachments. When employees opened the documents, they unwittingly unleashed a virus onto their computers that allowed the hacker group to infiltrate the company’s computer networks, according to the department.
The three suspects have each been charged with 26 felony counts alleging conspiracy, wire fraud, computer hacking, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, the department said. They were identified as Dmytro Fedorov, 44, Fedir Hladyr, 33, and Andrii Kopakov, 30.
Hladyr is currently detained in Seattle and is awaiting a trial set for Oct. 22, the department said. Fedorov and Kopakov are detained in Poland and Spain, respectively.