Most of Trump's merchandising empire has faded

The decline of the Trump merchandise empire is another sign of how politics has changed the president's business. On one hand, it has enabled his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and his Washington, D.C., hotel to monetize his political alliances, raking in money from evangelical Christian groups and GOP campaigns. But on the other, it has driven away customers and partners who had been drawn to the old Trump — a hustling icon of ostentatious wealth, who sold golf memberships to the truly rich and $42 cologne to those who merely wanted to be.