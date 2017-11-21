DreamWorks' Glendale campus sold to South Korean investors for $290 million

DreamWorks Animation’s luxurious Tuscany-style campus in Glendale has sold for $290 million to a partnership led by South Korean investors.
The studio, acquired last year by Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal for $3.8 billion, will continue to occupy the 15-acre campus dotted with oaks, streams and a koi pond.
The 1000 Flower St. property was built in 1997 as a showplace for the DreamWorks SKG entertainment empire launched by Hollywood luminaries Steven Spielberg, David Geffen and Jeffrey Katzenberg.
DreamWorks Animation became a separate company in 2004 led by Katzenberg. The campus was sold for $185 million in early 2015 in a lease-back deal after several flops at the studio that resulted in punishing losses.
El Segundo real estate investment trust Griffin Capital Co. bought the property a few months later for $215 million. Griffin Capital sold it for $290 million Monday to an entity of Hana Asset Management and Ocean West Capital Partners.
Hana Asset Management is one of the largest financial groups in South Korea, with $5 billion in assets under management in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Ocean West is a Santa Monica-based asset manager.
DreamWorks’ lease has 16 years remaining, which made the campus desirable to the buyers, according to real estate broker Kevin Shannon of Newmark Knight Frank.
“This is another example of Asian capital targeting Los Angeles for direct investment,” said Shannon, who helped arrange the deal. “A single-tenant asset is much harder to come buy in Los Angeles compared to San Francisco, Silicon Valley or Seattle.”
Katzenberg, who earned nearly $400 million on the studio sale, has since left DreamWorks and started a Beverly Hills investment fund.
