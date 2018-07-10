Drugmakers cancel some price increases after California law takes effect

The affected drugs include multibillion-dollar blockbusters such as Novartis’ psoriasis drug Cosentyx as well as less popular products, such as its Entresto for heart failure and Gilead’s drugs Letairis for pulmonary hypertension and Ranexa for angina. The changes were described by a health plan official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information isn’t yet public. Drugmakers confirmed most of the pricing decisions.