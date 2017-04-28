Economic growth stumbles to worst rate in two years

The economy stumbled at the start of 2017, expanding at its slowest pace in two years in a demonstration of the difficulty President Trump will have in boosting growth to a much stronger sustained level.

Total economic output, also known as gross domestic product, increased at just a 0.7% annual rate from January through March as consumer spending posted its worst performance in more than seven years, the Commerce Department said Friday in its first of three official estimates.

The economy grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the fourth quarter of last year.

Analysts had forecast a first quarter slowdown, but the 0.7% growth was below expectations. It was the worst since the first quarter of 2014, when unusually bad weather in much of the country and a West Coast port dispute caused the economy to contract at a 1.2% annual rate.

In unveiling a tax overhaul plan this week that would slash business rates, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the administration hoped it would lead to sustained growth of 3% a year.

But economists said an aging U.S. population and unhealed scars from the Great Recession made that a stretch.

Friday’s data highlighted the difficulties. Although consumer confidence has improved significantly since Trump’s election in November, that didn’t lead Americans to open their wallets after he took office.

Consumer spending grew just 0.3% in the first quarter, down from 3.5% the previous quarter.

The slowdown was driven by a steep dropoff in purchases of long-lasting durable goods, such as automobiles, appliances and electronics. After an 11.4% increase in the fourth quarter, those purchases declined 2.5% in the first three months of this year.

The last time consumer spending was weaker was the fourth quarter of 2009, just six months after the Great Recession officially ended.

Overall growth also took a hit from a decline in spending by federal, state and local governments. And unseasonably warm weather appeared to cause spending on utilities to drop.

Still, there were some positive signs in an otherwise downbeat report.

Business investment, which has been sluggish the last couple of years, increased sharply. The 9.4% increase was more than 10 times the previous quarter’s number and the best since the fourth quarter of 2013.

And U.S. exports increased 5.8% in the first quarter, reversing a 4.5% decline the previous quarter.

