Markets open higher after midterm election ends with no major surprises — and businesses won't mind the gridlock

Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher Wednesday after the uncertainty of a contentious midterm election ended with the most widely expected result: a Democratic takeover of the House and Republicans retaining the Senate majority.
Despite President Trump’s contention last week that Democratic victories would lead to a stock market crash, the Dow Jones industrial average was up about 150 points, or 0.6%, on Wednesday. The broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite also were trading higher.
A divided Congress likely means gridlock in Washington for the next two years on major policy matters. That would be just fine with businesses that already have received a large tax cut and sweeping relaxation of regulations under Trump and congressional Republicans.
“The business community couldn’t have imagined in [its] wildest dreams having a president as sympathetic to their cause general as President Trump,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at financial information website Bankrate.com.
“You would require both houses of Congress [to go Democratic] to essentially override all of that legislatively and you don’t have that,” he said.
But some sectors could face tougher scrutiny as House Democrats gain the power to hold hearings and subpoena corporate executives.
Wall Street in particular could find itself in the cross-hairs as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), one of Washington’s most outspoken critics of big banks, is expected to become chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.
“We expect the top executives at the biggest banks will be called several times over the next two years to testify before House Financial Services,” wrote Jaret Seiberg, an analyst with brokerage and investment bank Cowen & Co., in a research note Wednesday.
“In addition, incoming House Financial Services Chairman Maxine Waters will investigate how the biggest banks interact with consumers and businesses,” he said. “We believe Wells Fargo is most exposed on this front given the never-ending controversies surrounding the bank.”
Despite the San Francisco bank’s continuing troubles shaking off its unauthorized-accounts scandal and other consumer abuses, shares of Wells Fargo were up nearly half a point to $53.78 in early trading.
Waters is one of Trump’s fiercest critics and has called for impeachment. Trump in turn has criticized Waters frequently, calling her “low IQ.”
For investors, the midterm election results could be a best-case scenario.
A preelection analysis by Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment bank showed that the annual returns of the S&P 500 are better under a divided Congress than when Republicans control the White House and Capitol Hill.
Analysts had been expecting Democrats to win the House majority and Republicans to hold onto the Senate, so investors were believed to have already taken that scenario into account.
Still, Trump last week that such a scenario would cause the stock market to drop.
“They're waiting for the results of the midterms,” Trump said of investors during a White House economic event on Oct. 31. “And if the midterms, for some reason, don't do so well for Republicans, I think you're all going to lose a lot of money.”
But as Wednesday’s open indicated, the stock market should be fine.
“Markets generally do well under gridlock,” said the Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has had an annual return of 12% with a Republican president and split control of Congress. That exceeds the returns when a Republican president has had either a full Republican or Democratic Congress, the report found.
Overall, the average returns of the S&P 500 have been better in the year after a midterm election, no matter the Washington power makeup, than in other years in the political election cycle, according to the report. Average returns in the year after a midterm election have been more than 20% since 1952.
But if you go back to the late 1800s, a switch in control of the House has portended below average stock gains, according to research from Fundstrat Global Advisors, a market strategy and research firm. They found that the average gain in U.S. stocks since 1896 in the year after a midterm change in the House majority was just 1.9% compared with 14.3% when control of the chamber is unchanged.
They noted that the eight instances of a midterm swing of House control came amid major social or political upheaval, such as World War I, the Great Depression and the Communist witch hunt of the Cold War.
But while a House majority switch could lead to a disappointing 2019 for U.S. stocks, “we do not see this as pointing to a more protracted economic or equity market downturn,” Fundstrat said in an Oct. 19 report.
Despite the split party control, one potential area of action is on modest legislation to build and renovate highways, bridges, airports and other infrastructure, the report said. Trump has talked about an infrastructure initiative as have congressional Democrats. But agreeing on how to fund it could be difficult.
“Republicans want most of the money to come from private enterprise, allowing firms to collect rents, user charges and fares from the public,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
That model was used in the United Kingdom but abandoned recently because it was found to have increased costs given that it’s more expensive for the private sector to borrow money compared with governments. Democrats prefer an infrastructure bill that is mostly funded by the federal government, so a deal is unlikely, Shepherdson said.
In the weeks before the election, Trump promised a new middle-class tax cut would be passed by Congress before voters went to the polls. That was impossible, given there was no legislation and Congress was on break. Trump and congressional Republicans are expected to push for more tax cuts next year. But with the federal budget deficit soaring after this year’s big tax cuts went into effect, analysts said a bipartisan deal on more cuts is unlikely.
The president and newly energized Democrats also are expected to spar over the financial industry.
Mostly small and mid-sized banks already got some regulatory relief in bipartisan legislation passed by Congress last spring that rolled back parts of the landmark 2010 Dodd-Frank law. And Trump has appointed key financial regulators who are more friendly toward the industry.
However, there could be political push back on further regulatory relief, including a proposal before the independent Federal Reserve to loosen regulations governing large banks.
“No matter what voters decide...the banking agencies will continue to advance a deregulatory agenda,” Seiberg said.
On Wednesday, Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Assn., cited this year’s banking deregulation bill as a “solid bipartisan foundation around banking policy” that he hoped the incoming Congress could build on.
“The results may have produced a change in the balance of power in Congress, but they have not changed our agenda or our willingness to work with dedicated lawmakers from both parties to pursue commonsense economic and regulatory policies that allow banks to create jobs, growth and opportunity for all Americans,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean it will be smooth sailing for the financial industry with a Democratic House.
Waters has proposed legislation that would allow regulators to break up big banks that “repeatedly harm consumers,” such as Wells Fargo & Co., and could call in executives for high-profile hearings on their activities.
Congress also must approve the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. Political views on trade reflect geography more than politics, so the midterm elections shouldn’t change its anticipated passage. The results also are unlikely to change the broader trade war with China as many Democrats have been outspoken opponents of Beijing.
7:15 a.m.: This article was updated with the latest stock market results and additional details.
This article was originally published at 6:35 a.m.