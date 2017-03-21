U.S. bans some electronics on flights from eight Middle Eastern and African countries

U.S. officials have called for a ban on electronic devices larger than a smartphone in the cabin of flights to the U.S. from eight Middle Eastern and African countries, responding to intelligence information about terrorist threats.

The airlines that serve the eight countries — Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Morocco — were given 96 hours to implement the ban, starting Tuesday morning, according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The ban would require passengers on such flights to put all laptop computers, electronic tablets and other devices larger than a smartphone into luggage checked into the cargo compartment.

Senior administration officials declined to elaborate on the threats that prompted the ban, saying only that commercial airlines are still a target of terrorists who are trying to smuggle explosives in electronic devices.

The ban affects nine airlines: Royal Jordanian, Egyptair, Turkish Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Saudia Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways; the airlines operate about 50 daily flights to the U.S., according to the administration officials.

U.S. officials would not say how long the ban will continue, saying only that it will be reevaluated on a regular basis. They also would not comment on why checking an electronic device in the cargo compartment is safer than carrying it in the cabin.

Royal Jordanian and Saudia Airlines used Twitter on Monday to alert their passengers about the new restrictions.

“Saudia Airlines would like to point out to dear guests that the United States transportation authorities have imposed a new procedure on trips heading to the United States,” Saudia Airlines tweeted.

