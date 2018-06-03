So you want a letter saying you need a support dog on that flight? Here's why a therapist might balk

“Remember, your letter is stating that the patient’s diagnosis substantially impacts a life activity,” the article says. “Can you honestly and objectively make that determination? Does an [emotional support animal] truly minimize the impact of the patient’s problem, or is this just a way of allowing a beloved pet to be able to live with your patient, or allow the patient to avoid paying airline pet transport fees? If you have reservations about any of these issues, you probably shouldn’t write the letter.”