Equifax interim CEO apologizes to consumers after data breach

Equifax Inc.’s interim chief executive publicly apologized for the credit-reporting company’s poor response to concerns about a massive data breach, and — facing ongoing public backlash — he offered some additional remedies to consumers.

“I want to express my sincere and total apology,” Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., who was named interim CEO after Richard Smith abruptly stepped down as chief executive Tuesday, wrote in an op-ed published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal.

After being hacked, Equifax “compounded the problem with insufficient support for consumers,” Do Rego Barros acknowledged.

“Our website did not function as it should have, and our call center couldn’t manage the volume of calls we received,” Do Rego Barros wrote. “We will make this site right or we will build another one from scratch…. The same goes for the call centers.”

Do Rego Barros announced that by Jan. 31, Equifax would offer a new service allowing people the option of locking and unlocking access to their Equifax credit files at will. The service would be offered free of charge for life, he said.

Equifax also extended until Jan. 31 the signup period for free credit freezes and for “TrustedID Premier,” a credit monitoring service it is offering free of charge to U.S. consumers.

On Sept. 15, a dozen Democratic senators — including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — introduced a bill that would require Equifax and the nation’s two other major credit reporting firms to allow people to freeze and unfreeze their credit file free of charge indefinitely, among other requirements.

Equifax revealed the data breach Sept. 7, several weeks after the hacking was discovered in late July. The breach exposed Social Security numbers, birthdates and other private data for as many as 143 million people.

The delay in notifying the public about the breach, and Equifax’s bungled handling of potential fixes for consumers who used its website or call center, led to harsh criticism from consumers and lawmakers and prompted several investigations by state and federal authorities.

The company’s stock price has tumbled as it scrambled to control the damage, including backtracking on initially making consumers give up their right to sue if they wanted free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Adding to Equifax’s troubles was the revelation that three executives sold thousands of shares of company stock in the days after the breach was discovered in July — long before the public was informed and the stock price nosedived. Equifax has said the executives were unaware of the breach when they sold the shares.

U.S. House and Senate committees are scheduled to hold hearings next week on the breach and Equifax’s reaction to it. Warren, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, said she wants both Smith and Do Rego Barros, among others, to testify about what happened.

Numerous civil suits have been filed over the breach, including by San Francisco and Massachusetts. The city of Chicago also is filing suit, alleging that Equifax violated Chicago’s consumer-fraud ordinance and state laws, Associated Press reported Thursday.

james.peltz@latimes.com

Twitter: @PeltzLATimes