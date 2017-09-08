Caught up in the Equifax hack? Here's one thing you can do to protect yourself

Equifax customers should request a credit freeze from all three major credit bureaus to ensure hackers behind a massive data breach can’t exploit their stolen information, a leading consumer advocate group said Friday.

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Equifax to pay for the freezes, which would prevent anyone from seeking a person’s credit information without their authorization.

“It’s the most effective measure against new identity theft when it involves Social Security numbers, dates of birth — the gold mine of information these hackers stole,” said Chi Chi Wu, a staff attorney with the law center. “It prevents existing creditors and new creditors from using your information. And it prevents new accounts in your name.”

Equifax, one of the three major U.S. credit bureaus, said Thursday that “criminals” exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year.

The theft obtained consumers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's license numbers. The purloined data can be enough for crooks to hijack the identities of people whose credentials were stolen through no fault of their own, potentially wreaking havoc on their lives. Equifax said its core credit-reporting databases don't appear to have been breached.

“On a scale of one to 10, this is a 10 in terms of potential identity theft,” said Gartner security analyst Avivah Litan. “Credit bureaus keep so much data about us that affects almost everything we do.”

Credit freezes are offered in 35 states, including California. Fees vary from state to state. In California, it costs $10 to request the security measure, though it’s free for residents age 65 and older.

Customers will receive a PIN number that allows to them circumvent the freeze when necessary. They can request the freeze through any of the three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Equifax did not respond to a request seeking comment.

The Atlanta-based company established a website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, where people can check to see if their personal information may have been stolen. Consumers can also call 866-447-7559 for more information.

