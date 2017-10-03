'I don't think we can pass a law that fixes stupid': Lawmakers berate Equifax ex-CEO

House lawmakers are sharply criticizing Equifax Inc.’s former chief executive Tuesday for the credit rating company’s massive data breach and calling for tougher cybersecurity legislation to protect Americans’ sensitive information.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) blasted Equifax for its response to the hack that exposed the Social Security numbers and birthdates of as many as 145.5 million Americans and for what he called an “ongoing lax attitude when it comes to protecting consumer data.”

“Many of the remedies Equifax is now offering to consumers were not offered up front, or in good faith. They were forced out of the company only after public outcry, and they are still inadequate,” Pallone, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Richard Smith, who stepped down as Equifax CEO last week in the wake of the breach.

He warned Smith that “if Equifax wants to stay in business, its entire corporate culture needs to change to one that values security and transparency.”

Smith, who stepped down as Equifax CEO last week in the wake of the breach, was contrite in his testimony at the hearing — his first of three scheduled appearances before congressional committees this week.

“I’m here today to say to each and every person affected by this breach: I am truly and deeply sorry for what happened,” Smith said. “Equifax is committed to make it whole for you.”

He blamed the breach on “human error and technology errors.,”

Equifax failed to apply a software patch for a consumer dispute website in March, and a scanner of the company’s systems failed to detect the vulnerability until July 29, Smith said.

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), the committee’s chairman, was incredulous.

“It’s like the guards at Fort Knox forgot to lock the doors and failed to notice the thieves were emptying the vaults,” Walden told Smith.

“How does this happen when so much is at stake?” Walden said. “I don’t think we can pass a law that fixes stupid.”

But some members of Congress do want to strengthen cybersecurity laws in the aftermath of the Equifax data breach. Pallone said that on Monday, he and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) reintroduced legislation they tried unsuccessfully to pass in 2015 that would require tough data security practices and additional consumer protections in the event of breaches.

“Equifax deserves to be shamed in this hearing, but we should also ask what Congress has done or has failed to do to stop data breaches from occurring and what Equifax plans to do,” Schackowsy said.

On Monday, Consumers Union sent a letter to all members of Congress urging them to beef up “inadequate federal laws” on the protection of sensitive consumer information. The group wants strong data security and data breach notification requirements for companies and free security freezes.

Equifax has been criticized for waiting nearly six weeks to notify the public after learning of the hack July 29, and then initially making consumers give up their right to sue if they wanted free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. Equifax later backtracked on that requirement.

In response to criticism, Equifax said last week that it would stop charging customers to freeze access to their credit records so that no data would be released to scammers. In his testimony, Smith called for such free credit freezes to be the industry standard and that the nation should consider replacing Social Security numbers “as the touchstone for identity verification.”

