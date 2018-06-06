Facebook discloses data-sharing deals with Chinese device makers

Senators John Thune of South Dakota and Bill Nelson of Florida, the Republican chairman and top Democrat, respectively, on the Senate Commerce Committee asked in a letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg dated Tuesday for a full list of device makers with which Facebook had agreements. They also asked how the company verifies compliance with the agreements and whether Zuckerberg would like to amend his April testimony to the committee in which he said that users have "complete control" over how their data is shared.